Blessing of the Animals on Sunday at S.S. Presbyterian

The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to its “Blessing of the Animals” worship service on Sunday, March 18, at 11 a.m.

People are welcome to bring their peaceable pets to worship God on the first floor. Animals need to be on a leash or in a crate.

“We plan to pray for a blessing on each animal,” said Pastor Kathy Hamilton-Vargo.

The South Side Presbyterian Church is at S. 20th and Sarah streets, and is fully handicap accessible. Care for young children is also provided.

For more information, call 412-431-0118.