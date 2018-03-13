Zero Waste program on the South Watch agenda

The March South Watch meeting will take place at Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, this Wednesday, March 14, at noon.

In addition to reports from various city departments, there will be a presentation by Michael Roth, a Resilence AmericCorp Fellow in the Department of City Planning. He will provide an overview of the Zero Waste program along with its goals and how the city plans to meet those goals.

Interested South Side Flats and Slopes residents are welcome to attend. Previous South Watch meeting agendas and minutes can be viewed at the South Side Community Council’s website: http://www.southsidecommunitycouncil.org.