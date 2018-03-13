Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 52/18 on Thursday, March 15 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Peter M. & Michelle Margittai, applicants and owners, for 136-38 S. 15th Street in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests lots reconfiruration and construction of two-story addition to existing garage structure with rooftop decks, 6’ highfront wall for use as a single-family dwelling.

Variances: 903.03.E.2: Minimum 1,200 sq. ft. lot size permitted and less requested for lot 1; Minimum 15’ rear setback permitted and 3’ (lot 1) and 0’ (lot 2) requested; Minimum 5’ front setback required and 0’ requested for front wall; 925.06.G: Minimum 3’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested for the addition; 912.04: Minimum 5’ rear setback required and 0’ requested (accessories); Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested (accessories).

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.