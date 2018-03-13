Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, March 14, at 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Johnny C. Sancandi Jr., 95 Haberman Avenue, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• William Purdom, 424 Rochelle Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 14, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Gary J. Hall, 48 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 14, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Dunamis Capital Partners LLC, 248 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.7, 304.11.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 14, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• 1000 Grandview Assoc. Inc., 1000 Grandview Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsvil le Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.