Dyngus Day will be celebrated at South Side Polish Falcons April 2

Polish Falcons Heritage Foundation (PFHF) will hold its second annual Dyngus Day celebration on Monday, April 2 at Polish Falcons of America Nest 8, 60 S. 18th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203, from noon to 8 p.m.

The event will feature Polka music by The Trel-Tones and a folk-dance performance at 6:30 p.m. New this year, the Pittsburgh Pierogi Truck and Franktuary Food Truck will be serving Polish favorites, and paczki from Bethel Bakery will be for sale. Also, Father Miro will be on-site cooking his fresh potato pancakes.

This year’s family-friendly celebration will be even bigger with a designated dancing area, cornhole, and children’s activities. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Polish Falcons Heritage Foundation. Polish and domestic beers will be available for purchase. Vendors will be on-site with Polish folk-art pieces and various specialty items. The celebration will take place rain or shine.

“We are so excited to once again be bringing back the tradition of Dyngus Day to the South Side of Pittsburgh,” said PFHF Vice President Patricia Del Busse. “Last year was a blast,” she added.

Easter Monday holds special meaning to both Poles and Polish-Americans. The day is known as Smigus Dyngus or Lany Poniedzialek in Poland and Dyngus Day in the U.S. On the Monday after Easter, Poles celebrate the end of Lent and the joy of the Easter season.

The celebration of Smigus Dyngus has existed in Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary since the Middle Ages. Traditionally, young boys woke girls by pouring buckets of water over them and switching their ankles with willow branches. Poles held the superstition that girls who received a drenching were going to be married within the next year.

Among Polish-American Communities in the U.S., the Easter Monday celebration is known as Dyngus Day. The holiday is a time for these communities to celebrate Polish culture, heritage and tradition.

For more information regarding the Dyngus Day celebration, please contact the Polish Falcons at 844-203-9917 or visit polishheritage.org/events.