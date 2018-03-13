USS Requin returns to daily schedule at Science Center

As Pittsburgh bids a chilly farewell to the frosty winter of 2018, a vessel of history in the Ohio River is welcoming March's thaw.

Carnegie Science Center has announced USS Requin (SS 481) is sailing into spring with a return to daily hours of operation from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., weather and river conditions permitting. Self-guided tours were limited to the weekends during winter, but with warmer weather in sight, Requin is once again ready for daily visitors.

The Cold War-era naval submarine offers visitors an authentic look at how 80 men used their expertise, humor, and sheer ingenuity to carve out a rough and adventurous life during lengthy defense and scientific missions, some of which are still classified to this day. The submarine was in service from 1945 to 1968 and opened for tours in Pittsburgh in 1991.

State-of-the-art and battle-ready when she set out just days before the end of World War II, Requin holds the distinction of being the Navy's first Radar Picket submarine.

"From seeing the captain's quarters and massive diesel engines, to interacting with informative touch-screens and our knowledgeable staff, a visit to USS Requin (SS 481) is a truly special educational experience, showcasing technological and scientific discovery," said Patty Everly, curator of historic exhibits at the Science Center. "Requin is so rich in history, and it is an honor to have her here in Pittsburgh."

General admission to the Science Center includes access to USS Requin (SS 481), but tickets to tour the submarine may also be purchased separately for $7. For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.