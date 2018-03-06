Real estate transactions for issue of March 6, 2018

16th Ward

2116 Carey Way LLC to Cityside Leasing General LLC at 2116 Carey Way for $25,000.

Theodore Williams et al. to DRPCR LLC at 2816 Mary St. for $71,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $134,634) by sheriff's deed.

2116 Carey Way LLC to Cityside Leasing General LLC at Sarah St. for $10,000.

17th Ward

Pittsburgh Chili Kings LLC to Steven Sherman at 1022 Fritz St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,692).

Jeeraporn Chaisri to Lynn Resnick and Lee McDermott at 1808 Jane St. for $230,000.

Melissa Kosheba Passafiume et al. to Justin's Heroes LLC at 68 S. 19th St. for $92,200.

18th Ward

Bigham Growth Trust #100850 to Pittsburgh City Holdings LLC at 850 Climax St. for $18,000.

Mohamed Kargbo to SSHT Community Partners LLC at 929-931 Manton Way for $7,100 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $49,818) by sheriff's deed.

Tonia Suber to Stanhope Street Properties LLC at 231 Ruxton St. for $55,000.

Patricia A Worthy Millender to Ming Guo at 436 Sylvania Ave. for $60,000.

Mary Gorski et al. to Michelle Annette Kidby and Davin Ray Gauthier at 205 Walter St. for $39,000.

19th Ward

Mitchel Salley to William McCabe at 344 Bradley St. for $535,500.

Michael Joseph to Lily Truong at 204 Merrimac St. rear for $9,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $87,096) by sheriff's deed.

Kevin Greiner to Pasquale Santini Jr. and Annmarie Santini at 227 Smith Way for $76,250.

Sweetbriar Street LLP to Pomo Development Inc. at 465 Wyola St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,850).

29th Ward

Estate of Donald Bick to Bryan Runski at 115 Birmingham Ave. for $28,000.

Edward Dietz et al. to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC at 1419 Nobles Lane for $3,006 by sheriff's deed.

Mt. Oliver

Robert Freeman to Joerge Gerlach and James Arnold Tyler III at 221 Brownsville Road for $60,000.