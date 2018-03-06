Zone 3 community crime alerts for February 26 to March 4

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: February 26 to March 4.

Duquesne Heights (1911)

Theft – 1700 blk. Grandview Ave. – between 2/24/18 at 6 PM and 2/25/18 at 3 PM – Victim reported her iPod, medication, state ID, and black purse were stolen from her vehicle. Amount of loss is over $100.

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Theft from vehicle – 200 blk. Amabell St. – between 2/11/18 and 2/12/18 – Victim recently discovered his checkbook was stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Virginia Ave. – 2/26/18 at 2:10 AM – Victim reported seeing a white male wearing all black inside of his vehicle. When the victim checked his found $17 had been stolen.

Theft – 200 blk. Shiloh St. – 3/1/18 at 5:50 PM – Victim reported using an ATM and the money got stuck in the machine. While deciding what to do about the stuck money, another customer used the ATM and took her $600 that was stuck in the machine.

Robbery/Kidnapping/Aggravated Assault – 100 blk. Boggs Ave. – 2/28/18 at 11:40 PM – Victim reported 2 unknown black males approached him. One suspect lifted his shirt showing a black pistol and demanded his wallet. The suspects then took turns hitting him in the head with the gun. The suspects then forced the victim to get money out of a local ATM. The suspects then took the victim to his car and drove him around. The victim was treated at a local hospital for concussion like symptoms. Amount of loss is $420.

Robbery – 100 blk. Wyoming St. – 2/28/18 at 11:25 PM – Victim reported he had gone to the ATM and when approaching his vehicle he heard a male telling him to give up his money. The suspect is a black male mid 20s, 5'11", goatee, brown eyes, wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants. The suspect took the victims $7.

Theft – 200 blk. Lelia St. – between 12/15/17 at noon and 3/2/18 at 5:53 PM – Victim reported a known person took her 32" Samsung TV. Amount for TV is $280.

South Shore (1921)

Theft – 100 blk. E. Carson St. – 3/4/18 at 1:27 AM – Victim reported her Michael Kors Purse was stolen by a "taxi" driver.

Bon Air (1806) – Nothing to Report (NTR)

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Cologne St. – between 2/26/18 at 6 PM and 2/27/18 at 8:30 AM – Victim reported his old Ninetendo Game Boy & work ID were stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is over $50.

Theft – 2700 blk. Oakley Way – between 2/20/18 at midnight and 2/25/18 at midnight – Victim reported a known person stole his credit card, house keys, car keys, wedding set, & cash. The amount of loss is unknown.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Burglary- 2800 blk. Mary St. – between 2/28/18 at 3 PM and 3/1/18 at 7:50 AM – A contracting company employee reported tools were taken from a local site. The tools were a Ridge tile saw, Ridge miter saw, Bostitch floor nailer, drill, 2 impact driver, sawall, circular saw/light combo, Ridge air compressor, 2 drills, jig saw, nail finisher, Dewalt flush cut saw, & Dewalt batteries with charger. Amount of loss is $3,250.

Theft – 100 blk. S. 27th St. – 2/17/18 at 6:40 PM – An employee at a local business reported $50 was stolen out of the tip jar.

Stolen vehicle – 1500 blk. Muriel St. – between 2/25/18 at 11 AM and 2/26/18 at 10 AM – Victim reported his black 2017 Kia Forte was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered and Eric Ristich & Lauren Alcorn were arrested and taken to the county jail.

Burglary – 100 blk. S. 19th St. – between 2/24/18 at 2 PM and 2/26/18 at 7:50 AM – A property owner reported a home burglary. A door was forced open and items stolen from the home. Items taken were Porter Compressor, Dewalt miter saw, Dewalt table saw, 5 Dewalt cordless drills, two 50' extension cords, two 100' air hoses, Freeman air nailer, Paslode trim nailer, Sonic crafter trimmer, Dewalt sawzall, Porter Cable circular saw, Ryobi radio, tile saw, & Dewalt roof nailer. Amount of loss is approximately $5,000.

Aggravated assault – 1900 blk. E. Carson St. – 3/3/18 at 2:20 AM – Officers responded to a large fight at a local business. Upon arrival, the observed 2 females fighting each other. Officers ordered the females to stop but they did not. Both females were tased due to them actively assaulting the other. The employees at the business stated an earlier altercation occurred and the parties were separated. One was escorted out only fighting her way back in with staff members.

Theft – 1500 blk. E. Carson St. – on 3/4/18 between midnight and 12:46 PM – Victim reported her iPhone 8+ was stolen while at a local bar.

Theft from vehicle – S. 4th St. & Southside Riverfront Park access road – 3/4/18 at 3:30 PM – Victim reported her passenger rear window was broken out and her red Kate Spade purse was stolen with cash inside. Amount of loss is $170.

Theft from vehicle – 1600 blk. Sarah St. – 3/4/18 at 10 AM – Victim reported the following items stolen from her vehicle: MacBook Apple laptop, Kate Spade black purse, state ID, debit card, check books, Kate spade turquoise wallet, & iPod Touch. Amount of loss is $2,577.93.

Allentown (1803)

Robbery – 800 blk. Ceres Way – 3/3/18 at 1 AM – Victim described leaving his residence. 2 black males approached him wearing all black with black masks came pointed a gun at him. The suspects demanded his wallet and car keys. The victim was forced to give his wallet, cash, & gold chain and cross to the suspects. Amount of loss is $601. The suspects then took his beige 2014 Cadillac CTS. The vehicle was later recovered. One suspect was 6'2" and large build. The other was 5'9" and large/heavy build.

Theft – 700 blk. Excelsior St. – 3/4/18 between 8 AM and 12:10 PM – A landlord reported his tenant stole the refrigerator from the property. Amount of loss is unknown.

Mount Oliver (1607) - NTR

Arlington (1603)

Theft by deception – 200 blk. Clover St. – 2/24/18 at Noon – Victim arrange to buy a phone online. They paid $175 for an iPhone 6 but when they went to activate the phone it was still locked. They are unable to contact the seller.

Arlington Heights (1604)

Aggravated assault – 3100 blk. Cordell Pl. – 10/7/17 at 2 AM – Victim reported a known person attacked her causing a broken foot, concussion, & brain bleeding. Officer will apply for warrant.

Beltzhoover (1809)

Theft – 900 blk. Bernd St. – 3/1/18 at 2:30 PM – Victim reported a delivered package was stolen from her porch. The amount of loss is $153.

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Theft – 2900 blk. Brownsville Rd. – between 2/26/18 at 10 AM and 2/27/18 at midnight – Victim reported her debit card was stolen and a known person made unauthorized transactions. The amount of loss is unknown at this time.

Burglary – 1700 blk. Parkfield St. – between 3/2/18 at 4 PM and 3/3/18 at 8 AM – Victim reported finding his door kicked in and his two 32" TVs were stolen.

Robbery – Beau St. & Spencer Ave. – 2/27/18 at 3 AM – Victim reported walking home from a convenience store and a white Nissan slowed down and a light skinned black male exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at him. The suspect stated not to look at him. The suspect then stole the victim's Springfield 45XD, wallet, ID, debit card, cash, & cigarettes. Amount of loss is over $15.

Burglary – 2600 blk. Brownsville Rd. – between 2/16/18 at 4:26 PM and 2/23/18 at 6 PM – Victim reported her 32" Element flat screen LED TV was stolen from her home. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 2600 blk. Brownsville Rd. – between 2/23/18 at noon and 2/28/18 at 7 PM – Victim reported her TV was stolen. Amount of loss is unknown.

Overbrook (3204, 3207)

Theft – 2700 blk. Library Rd. – between 2/16/18 at 1 PM and 3/3/18 at 10:53 AM – A business reported a client rented their Kirby Avalir carpet cleaner and never returned it. The amount of loss is $1,988. The suspect is known to the business.

St. Clair (1606) – NTR

Knoxville (3001) - NTR