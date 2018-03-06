Tribute to a friend

On January 24, 2018, a true and trusted friend of mine passed away. William Roeschenthaler was the proprietor of the Mt. Oliver Hofbrau. Between him and his father before him, the Hofbrau has been in existence for almost 100 years or more. I knew Bill for some 60 years and can honestly say he ran and maintained a strict bar business, which is no easy task.

Bill was born on Ormsby Ave. across from the park. Outside of the four or five years he worked at Hilltop Ford, the bar business was his whole life. Bill started working for his father at age 22.

In 1963 he purchased the bar from his father. I worked for him, off and on, for about 25 years. During that time, I knew he was a person who you could count on if you needed help with something. We shared a lot of memories I will never forget. He worked his entire life in Mt. Oliver.

Bill always put his family first and had his priorities in order. He was married to his wife, Doris, for 58 years and raised four wonderful children.

Anybody who knew Bill knew he was a strong person, mentally and physically. He had to be because of the business he was in. Not many bar owners can say they lasted as long as he did.

Bill will be missed by a lot of people. I, for one, will never forget him and all the laughs we had together.

I felt compelled to write something about my friend. I feel some type of tribute and recognition should be afforded to Bill. Mt. Oliver lost a real man’s man. Bill was a Mt. Oliver original!

Rest in Peace, Billy, you will not be forgotten, and may God keep you always in his graces.

Frank Bernardini

Mayor, Mt. Oliver