Stephanie Chernay to join Neighborhood Allies as COO

Stephanie (Miller) Chernay, a community development consultant and professional, has been named chief operating officer of Neighborhood Allies.

In her most recent role, Ms. Chernay served as a proposal manager for University of Pittsburgh Medical Center [UPMC]. Prior to joining UPMC, she served as the deputy director of Economic Development South [EDS], the first multi-municipal economic development corporation in Allegheny County, where she worked with the executive director on projects and initiatives related to the economic revitalization of South Pittsburgh/South Hills Corridor Communities of Brentwood, Baldwin, Whitehall, Mt. Oliver, Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills, Bethel Park, Castle Shannon, the City of Clairton, and the City of Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Carrick, Overbrook, Knoxville and Brookline.

“Stephanie’s background encompasses the expertise that Neighborhood Allies needs to help drive our organization to the next level of growth and community impact,” says Neighborhood Allies President, Presley Gillespie. “Her experience and relationships in the community and economic development sector, as well as financial management, organizational leadership, and track record of raising resources make her a powerful addition to our management team. We’re delighted that she will be joining the Neighborhood Allies Team.”

Prior to joining EDS, she worked as a community development consultant for the South Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Beechview and Brookline working on project related to community and economic development. Concurrently, she also worked as the business development director/Main Street and Elm Street manager for the Northside Leadership Conference for three business districts in the Northside neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

She also brings a wealth of experience from the cultural and performing arts sector where she spent 15 years working in organizational management, fundraising, marketing, and community outreach.

“I have always been attracted to the unique space where Neighborhood Allies lives as the funder, lender, consultant, and connector. There is a great sense of energy around tangible outcomes when you are able to facilitate an idea by bringing capacity to the table,” says Ms. Chernay. “

“I am a firm believer in redefining ways to address economic equity and revitalization that does not effectively end with shifting poverty from one area of the city to another – without any real generation of wealth for the communities. The work being done to integrate capacities across disciplines and to elevate communities is what has attracted me to Neighborhood Allies. As chief operating officer, I look forward to further aligning our resources with the needs in the communities.”

Ms. Chernay holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Hood College and a bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies and Comparative Urbanism from the University of Pittsburgh. she recently obtained her Economic Development Finance Professional certification from the National Development Council.

Her start date at Neighborhood Allies is March 12.