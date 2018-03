St. Sylvester's JV Girls team won the Diocesan Championship game against St Bernard's on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Oakland Catholic. Team members include: (from left) Samantha Welsch, Dakota Turocy, Lily Stephenson, Jessie Yee, Emerson Dorfner, Ella Cupka, Samantha Stolar. Back row Coaches Sandy Cupka and Tim Stephenson The team also took first place in our Section.