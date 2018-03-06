South Side Spring Social will be on April 7

Enjoying the 2017 South Side Spring Social were Bill Palowitch, Donna Tarkett and Rick and Cherie Russell. This year's social will take place on April 7 at the Steel Cactus.

Celebrate spring with your neighbors. For the fifth year in a row, South Side Neighbors are planning a Spring Social for all residents of the Flats and the Slopes. The party is on April 7 from 5-9 p.m. on the second floor of Steel Cactus at 19th and East Carson streets.

Tickets are $15 each or two for $25. Come to enjoy live jazz, good food, a cash bar and fun neighbors and friends.

The party planners welcome all residents and businesses to get involved and build a better community on the South Side of Pittsburgh. Tickets may be procured online at http://www.showclix.com/event/SouthSideSocial.

Sponsors of this year's social include: John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Inc., Copies on Carson, Jim Andrew, Dr. Bryan Boak, Cindy Esser Floral Shop, Charlene & Joe Colia, German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue PA, Inc ,. Anna Marie Kijanka, New York Life Insurance Company, Bruce Kraus, Betty and Bob Kripp, Tracy and Ken Kucera, Local, Michele and Peter Margittai, Lois & Rick McClain, Metropolitan Cleaners, Rebecca Kichta Miller, genealogist, Amy and Mike Mosallem, Mary and Nate Myles, Linda and Bob Nelson, Philip Pelusi Salons, Paul Pieffer, Perlora, Johno Prascak, Roberta Weissburg Leathers, Steel Cactus, South Side Community Council, The Homyak Law Firm, Twelve, Kitty Vagley and Jeff Neubauer and Frank Vitale.

Proceeds from the event will benefit South Side Park and Ormsby Park.