Slovak Mass and Easter customs at Prince of Peace

Prince of Peace Parish will host the Annual Slovak Mass and Easter Customs Breakfast on Saturday, March 24, at St. Adalbert Church, South 15th Street, on South Side.

This celebration of rich Slovak religious culture and traditional Easter customs begins at 10:45 a.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary, followed by Mass at 11 a.m., with prayers and hymns sung in Slovak.

After Mass, everyone is invited to the Prince of Peace Parish Center, 81 South 13th Street, for a complimentary Slovak Easter breakfast and the opportunity to experience a bit of Slovakia at Eastertime: Sample delicious traditional foods enjoyed in a typical Slovak home on Easter morning – paska (sweet bread), sunka (ham), kolbasy (sausage) sirek (cheese), hrin (beets and horseradish) and kolace (nut and poppy seed rolls).

There will also be an opportunity to browse authentic Slovak treasures -- books, crystal, linens, dolls, pottery and costumes—and learn a bit of the history, daily life and customs of our Slovak ancestors; Watch crafts people demonstrate their art, including decorating colorful Easter eggs (pysanky), weaving palms or braiding bread; Shop the Slovak Bale Sale for homemade nut and poppy seed rolls, paska and cookies, or purchase unique handmade or imported gift items at reasonable prices.

Admission to the Annual Slovak Mass and Easter Customs Breakfast on Saturday, March 24, at Prince of Peace Parish is free, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, or to make a donation, call Connie Zatek at 412-657-6364.