Open Mic Coffee House is March 9

The next Open Mic Coffee House at the South Side Presbyterian Church is on Friday, March 9, 7:30 – 9 p.m., and welcomes singers, poets, readers, dancers, comedians, and more to the stage.

Those interested in sharing should call 412-431-0118 to request stage time, or email kathysspc@aol.com. New and old friends can also enjoy candlelight conversation and refreshments with the suggested donation of $5.

The Open Mic Coffee House at the South Side Presbyterian Church is held the second Friday monthly at the corner of South 20th and Sarah Streets in the South Side. For more information, call 412-431-0118.