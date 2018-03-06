NEED Annual scholarship dinner will be on March 22

NEED will be hosting their 55th Annual Scholarship Dinner on March 22 to honor and award 50 students with scholarships and recognize the efforts of students, educators, and community leaders that have made it possible for NEED to further their mission: to provide career and college access services which empower youth from the Pittsburgh region to aspire to, learn about, prepare for, and complete higher education.

This year’s theme is “Start with a Dream; Finish with a Future.” The phrase is the epitome of the organization’s purpose for each student that they serve. In NEED’s 55 year history, they have given scholarships to more than 35,000 students and assisted thousands more with the college process.

The 55th Annual Scholarship Dinner will be held on Thursday, March 22, at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown. Dr. Quintin Bullock, president of Allegheny County Community College, is the Honorary Dinner Chair. More than 700 individuals from corporations, universities, churches, foundations, and friends and family of awardees will be attending the event.

Tickets are available through NEED at http://www.needld.org or 412-566-2760.