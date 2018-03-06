Mayor anticipates adding $800 K to paving budget

Mayor William Peduto's administration is proposing to add $800,000 to the city's 2018 paving budget, which will increase its street resurfacing by 50 more city blocks.

Legislation introduced in City Council would raise the city's street resurfacing budget to nearly $17 million this year.

"I'm proud that the city has more than doubled its spending on paving since I took office four years ago, and this extra funding will do even more to provide infrastructure improvements and build roads that are more resistant to potholes," Mayor Peduto said.

According to Department of Mobility and Infrastructure Director Karina Ricks, every mile of city streets costs about $260,000 to pave. The new funding will allow about 4 more miles to be repaved or roughly 50 more city blocks.

More paving information is available at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dpw/paving/index.html.

To pay for increased paving the Office of Management and Budget is proposing a combination of capital and operating funds; capital for projects closed or not immediately needed; and unused funds budgeted for phase two of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority restructuring.