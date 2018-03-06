Anthony Yankus celebrates 100 years

Born in Pittsburgh in 1918, Anthony Aloysius Yankus will celebrate his 100th birthday on March 11 on South Side.

Mr. Yankus married Mary Smith of Pittsburgh, and they were blessed with nine children. They raised their children in St. Casimir Parish, now Prince of Peace Parish, and were further blessed with nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Anthony Yankus earned a Bronze Star for serving in the 337th Infantry Regiment, 85th Custer Division, of the United States Army for his brave and meritorious achievements in ground combat in the North African and Italian campaigns of World War II. He was a highly-skilled and hardworking crane operator at Jones & Laughlin Steel Corporation for at least 35 years.

An avid Steelers, Pirates and Penguins Pittsburgh sports fan Mr. Yankus also has fond memories of attending Pitt and Carnegie Tech football games as a child.

Now, Mr. Yankus lives on S. 16th Street in the house he bought 49 years ago. He attributes his spiritual strength to attending daily St. Mary of Mercy mass telecasts and his longevity to never eating salad.

Nearly 100 loving family members and friends travelled from across the country to celebrate Mr. Yankus' 100th birthday with him at Prince of Peace Parish on March 3.