S.Side Park Master Plan input session

The last South Side Park Master plan event to give input is Thursday, March 15, at the Arlington Recreation Center, 2201 Salisbury Street, Pittsburgh PA 15210 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Stop in anytime to provide input on what you would like to see in the park.

The designers will a draft plan based on feedback they received at the first two events. Plans will begin to be implemented this summer.

This meeting will replace the March General meeting of the South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association.