This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, at 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Megan Bean, 845 Excelsior Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, March 8, at 8:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Georgiana and Mark Parrish, 129 Clover Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Glenn Caldwell, 845 Henger Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• 3253 Josephine Street Land Trust, 3253 Josephine Street, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1, 108.2.

• James Hawk, 2412 Leticoe Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.7.

• James McGough, 423 Mountain Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Rosa Lee Johnson, 719 Pliney Way, 16th Ward, Codes 304.7, 304.13.

• Todd Bindrim, 2214 Sarah Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.13.

• 222 Sterling Family Trust, 222 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Joe Rahimi, 494 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4.

• Thomas J. and Vicki Ann Kraczon, 1515 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 604.3.

• 17th Street Partners LP, 1609 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 107.2.1, 604.3.

• Angela R. Grosso, 1923 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.13, 304.6.

• STH Development LLC, 1912 Fox Way, 17th Ward, Codes 304.5, 304.9, 304.6.

• K Bennett Enterprises LLC, 56 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3, 304.1.

• K Bennett Enterprises LLC, 58 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3, 108.2, 304.1.

• Richard John Abbott Jr., 153 Monastery Place, 17th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Burgh Brothers LLC, 1616 Roland Street, 17th Ward, Code 3403.42A.

• Solange Clarke, 54 Roscoe Street, 17th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Thomas Jenkins, 32 Sharon Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• James L. Grzeczka Jr., 14 St. Paul Street, 17th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsvil le Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.