Stories on Carson project aims to learn about historic S.S. buildings

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

March 6, 2018



To celebrate the 25th year anniversary of the East Carson Street City Historic District, the South Side Community Council is teaming with the Carnegie Library of PittsburghSouth Side to collect stories about South Side’s main thoroughfare.

South Side Voices: Stories on Carson encourages residents with a story about an East Carson Street building to come to the library and tell their story. Among the buildings they are interested in are: South High School Apartments; Esser’s Floral Shop; Club Café; The Market House; South Bank Galleries; Amazing Books; Starbucks; Carson City Saloon; Beneficial Building; Nakama; Maul Building; The Milkshake Factory; PNC; Fat Head’s Saloon; Mallorca; CLP – South Side; or another building in the corridor.

The stories will be accessible digitally on the SSCC’s website, southsidecommunitycouncil.org, and potentially in a physical exhibit.

In addition to stories about the buildings, old photos, articles and documents are welcome, too.

The next collection date is on

Sunday, March 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at CLP – South Side, 2205 E. Carson Street.

For more information, contact southsidevoices@southsidecommunitycouncil.org or call 412-467-6735. The project is being funded by the Heinz Endowments.

 
